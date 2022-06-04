Golden State Wealth Management LLC Takes $267,000 Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 462,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,682,000 after purchasing an additional 104,117 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 66,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 394,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne stock opened at $107.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.60. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.63 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.61.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

