Graviocoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.50 Million (GIO)

Graviocoin (GIO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 4th. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $1,063.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000274 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00016738 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.33 or 0.00213075 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001772 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 137.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006792 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000718 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars.

