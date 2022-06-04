Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Receives $14.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.30.

GBNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Greenbrook TMS to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Clarus Securities lowered their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenbrook TMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$19.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of Greenbrook TMS stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.20. 9,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,661. Greenbrook TMS has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $13.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Greenbrook TMS ( NASDAQ:GBNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million. Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 157.80% and a negative net margin of 46.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

