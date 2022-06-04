Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) Stock Price Up 14.5%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 14.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.95. Approximately 274,011 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 311,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables to C$3.00 and set a “strong” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$134.07 million and a P/E ratio of -30.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Greenlane Renewables ( TSE:GRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.81 million. On average, research analysts expect that Greenlane Renewables Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

