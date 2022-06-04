Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives $33.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

In related news, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $96,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,349.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $57,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 619,155 shares of company stock valued at $23,064,330. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,587,000 after buying an additional 463,415 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.00. 478,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,488. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.86, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of -0.20. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.28.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $831.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grocery Outlet (Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.