Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $104.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHGet Rating) to announce $104.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $106.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $103.63 million. Guardant Health posted sales of $92.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year sales of $465.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $462.95 million to $468.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $625.03 million, with estimates ranging from $602.46 million to $634.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GHGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.02. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 107.20% and a negative return on equity of 62.68%. The firm had revenue of $96.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $289,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 1,690.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.55 and its 200 day moving average is $70.50. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $133.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

