Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,991 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 13,685 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $8,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 247.5% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Best Buy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,725,000 after buying an additional 282,542 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,071 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after buying an additional 34,071 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Best Buy by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 61,175 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Best Buy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,957 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $421,896.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,522 shares of company stock worth $8,387,282 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BBY. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.88.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $80.39 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.07 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

