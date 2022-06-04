Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 61,931 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,951 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 61,931 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Juniper Networks worth $8,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 10,975 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,218,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,505,000 after acquiring an additional 171,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,957,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $534,150,000 after acquiring an additional 432,592 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 2,852 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $96,996.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 13,366 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $507,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,536 shares of company stock worth $1,798,306. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

JNPR opened at $30.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

JNPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

