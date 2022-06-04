GXChain (GXC) Reaches Market Cap of $44.37 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $44.37 million and $20,195.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000270 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000209 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,931,146 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

