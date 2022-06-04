Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.93.

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens lowered shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.60 to $41.60 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,342 shares in the company, valued at $11,193,354.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,353 shares of company stock worth $10,667,430 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.95. 6,737,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,587,685. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.97. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $42.60.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

