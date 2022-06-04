Halving Coin (HALV) 1-Day Volume Hits $145.00

Halving Coin (HALV) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Halving Coin has a market cap of $75,556.40 and $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Halving Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Halving Coin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 393.9% against the dollar and now trades at $940.17 or 0.03149580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.82 or 0.00444934 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00031742 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. The official website for Halving Coin is halvingcoin.space . Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halving Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Halving Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

