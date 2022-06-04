Handy Price Up 23.8% Over Last 7 Days (HANDY)

Handy (HANDY) traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Handy coin can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Handy has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $247,873.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Handy has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 361.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,366.66 or 0.04593867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.31 or 0.00444756 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00031606 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Handy Coin Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io

Handy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handy using one of the exchanges listed above.

