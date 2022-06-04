Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.66

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.66 and last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.84%.

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.

