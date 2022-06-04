Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.67

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.67 and last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 116613 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $10.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3649 per share. This represents a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th.

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

