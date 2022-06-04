Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $78.44

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.44 and traded as low as $74.59. Hannover Rück shares last traded at $75.14, with a volume of 12,374 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HVRRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hannover Rück from €210.00 ($225.81) to €205.00 ($220.43) in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hannover Rück from €165.00 ($177.42) to €174.00 ($187.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hannover Rück from €201.00 ($216.13) to €179.00 ($192.47) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.30.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.55.

Hannover Rück ( OTCMKTS:HVRRY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Hannover Rück SE will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.4989 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Hannover Rück’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.33%.

Hannover Rück Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.