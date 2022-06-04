Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HARP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 12,816.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 211,342 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 208.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,733,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,691,000 after purchasing an additional 19,886 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 8.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 28,251 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HARP stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.40. 536,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,739. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The company has a market cap of $79.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.77.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.20). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 366.46% and a negative return on equity of 112.69%. The business had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 million. Equities analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Harpoon Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.