Head-To-Head Comparison: Quantum-Si (QSI) vs. Its Peers

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Quantum-Si to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.5% of Quantum-Si shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of shares of all “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 34.7% of Quantum-Si shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Quantum-Si has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quantum-Si’s peers have a beta of 1.03, meaning that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Quantum-Si and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum-Si 0 0 0 0 N/A Quantum-Si Competitors 154 691 955 28 2.47

As a group, “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 22.69%. Given Quantum-Si’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Quantum-Si has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Quantum-Si and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum-Si N/A -24.70% -23.49% Quantum-Si Competitors -3,288.70% 4.83% 1.80%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quantum-Si and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum-Si N/A -$94.99 million -1.20 Quantum-Si Competitors $2.66 billion $435.24 million 11.45

Quantum-Si’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Quantum-Si. Quantum-Si is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Quantum-Si peers beat Quantum-Si on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Quantum-Si Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, develops a single molecule detection platform for sample preparation and sequencing. It offers a proprietary single molecule detection platform for use in semiconductor industry to field proteomics to enable next generation protein sequencing. The company was incorporated in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

