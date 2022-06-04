Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “HEARTLAND BANCORP is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank. Heartland Bank is a state-chartered bank, a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the over-the-counter (OTC) Bulletin Board Service under the symbol HLAN. “
Heartland BancCorp stock opened at $91.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $184.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.68. Heartland BancCorp has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.89 and its 200-day moving average is $91.56.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Heartland BancCorp’s previous dividend of $0.63. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.12%.
About Heartland BancCorp (Get Rating)
Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.
