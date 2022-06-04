Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HEARTLAND BANCORP is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank. Heartland Bank is a state-chartered bank, a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the over-the-counter (OTC) Bulletin Board Service under the symbol HLAN. “

Get Heartland BancCorp alerts:

Heartland BancCorp stock opened at $91.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $184.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.68. Heartland BancCorp has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.89 and its 200-day moving average is $91.56.

Heartland BancCorp ( OTCMKTS:HLAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.15. Analysts expect that Heartland BancCorp will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Heartland BancCorp’s previous dividend of $0.63. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.12%.

About Heartland BancCorp (Get Rating)

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland BancCorp (HLAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.