Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Herc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Herc from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Herc to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Herc alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Herc by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in Herc in the first quarter valued at about $4,299,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Herc by 6.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 453,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,814,000 after purchasing an additional 28,429 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Herc by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,375,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares during the period.

Shares of HRI traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $121.64. The stock had a trading volume of 127,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.40 and a 200 day moving average of $151.18. Herc has a twelve month low of $102.10 and a twelve month high of $203.14.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $567.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.77 million. Herc had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herc will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.05%.

Herc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.