Hess (NYSE:HES) Given New $158.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $139.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.14.

Shares of HES opened at $127.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.12 and a 200-day moving average of $96.07. Hess has a one year low of $61.93 and a one year high of $129.40. The company has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Hess’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Hess will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 64.66%.

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 2,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $230,330.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 77,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $7,235,565.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 373,559 shares of company stock valued at $36,795,861 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Hess by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Hess by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Hess by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 22,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,244,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its position in Hess by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 213,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,654,000 after acquiring an additional 77,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

