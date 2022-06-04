Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th.
NASDAQ HIBB opened at $49.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.72. The company has a market cap of $653.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.88. Hibbett has a 1 year low of $39.58 and a 1 year high of $101.65.
Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.56). Hibbett had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.00 earnings per share. Hibbett’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hibbett will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.
About Hibbett (Get Rating)
Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.
