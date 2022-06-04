Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $49.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.72. The company has a market cap of $653.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.88. Hibbett has a 1 year low of $39.58 and a 1 year high of $101.65.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.56). Hibbett had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.00 earnings per share. Hibbett’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hibbett will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

