High Performance Blockchain (HPB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $288,974.00

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. High Performance Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and $288,974.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, High Performance Blockchain has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One High Performance Blockchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

High Performance Blockchain Coin Profile

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. High Performance Blockchain’s official website is www.gxn.io . The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader . High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

