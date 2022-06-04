HoDooi (HOD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.02 Million

HoDooi (HOD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 4th. In the last week, HoDooi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. HoDooi has a market cap of $8.83 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HoDooi coin can currently be bought for $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HoDooi alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 54.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.12 or 0.00403360 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001880 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.28 or 0.00430758 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00031321 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000267 BTC.

HoDooi Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HoDooi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HoDooi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.