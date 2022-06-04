Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Position Lifted by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018,445 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.46% of Honeywell International worth $654,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $114,243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,263,000 after buying an additional 498,045 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $94,784,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 586.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 502,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,841,000 after purchasing an additional 429,535 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.93.

Shares of HON stock opened at $194.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $132.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

