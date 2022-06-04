Hord 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $265,980.00 (HORD)

Hord (HORD) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hord has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. Hord has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $265,980.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,368.91 or 0.04588429 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.16 or 0.00442971 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00031569 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,237,197 coins.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

