Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,766 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.08% of Hormel Foods worth $20,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HRL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $59,389,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $55,866,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,141,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,410,000 after buying an additional 1,079,695 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,568,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,185,000 after buying an additional 528,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $21,484,000. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $802,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $780,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,960 shares of company stock worth $1,890,727 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $45.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.28. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $55.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.92.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

HRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

