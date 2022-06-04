Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) Price Down 1.3% This Week

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Hot Cross has a market capitalization of $7.17 million and $11.59 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hot Cross coin can now be bought for about $0.0630 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hot Cross has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 77.1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.59 or 0.00668229 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.28 or 0.00439519 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00031667 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hot Cross Coin Profile

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom . The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross

Hot Cross Coin Trading

