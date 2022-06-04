HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) CFO Marie Myers Sells 4,500 Shares

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marie Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $164,790.00.

On Thursday, March 31st, Marie Myers sold 20,638 shares of HP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $754,938.04.

HPQ stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.80. The stock has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. HP’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.29.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

