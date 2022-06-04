HP (NYSE:HPQ) PT Raised to $32.00 at Barclays

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the computer maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup cut HP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut HP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.80. HP has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

In other HP news, Director Bruce D. Broussard acquired 6,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.67 per share, for a total transaction of $249,722.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,503. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of HP by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of HP by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,128 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $25,531,000 after acquiring an additional 32,347 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of HP by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 231,956 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Company Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.