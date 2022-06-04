HSBC Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €35.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €35.00 ($37.63) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DHER. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €50.00 ($53.76) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($36.56) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($134.41) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($102.15) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €36.61 ($39.37) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €34.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is €61.49. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €23.88 ($25.68) and a 52-week high of €134.95 ($145.11). The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion and a PE ratio of -8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

