HSBC Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 8,400 Price Target

HSBC set a GBX 8,400 ($106.28) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RB. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,700 ($97.42) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($101.21) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,000 ($88.56) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($67.05) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($91.09) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,360.42 ($93.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($73.15) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($101.47).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

