Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Benchmark

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Benchmark from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HTHT. TheStreet lowered Huazhu Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Huazhu Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Huazhu Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Huazhu Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Huazhu Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.80.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. Huazhu Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $57.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.52.

Huazhu Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huazhu Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

