Hush 24 Hour Volume Reaches $880.00 (HUSH)

Hush (HUSH) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 4th. During the last week, Hush has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0898 or 0.00000302 BTC on exchanges. Hush has a market cap of $1.08 million and $880.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00301198 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00072493 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00066378 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005791 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 195.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Hush

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

