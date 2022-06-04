HYCON Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (HYC)

HYCON (HYC) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 4th. Over the last seven days, HYCON has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. HYCON has a total market cap of $306,750.68 and $21,513.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HYCON alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001171 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00044255 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HYCON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HYCON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.