I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of I-Mab from $80.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Shares of NASDAQ IMAB opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.06. I-Mab has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $85.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in I-Mab in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in I-Mab during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in I-Mab during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in I-Mab by 32.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in I-Mab by 6,607.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

