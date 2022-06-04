IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on IBEX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IBEX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

IBEX stock opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $324.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11. IBEX has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. IBEX had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 4.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IBEX will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBEX. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IBEX by 13,027.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 406,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 403,857 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IBEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,803,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in IBEX by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,088,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,036,000 after acquiring an additional 129,371 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in IBEX by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 266,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 95,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in IBEX by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 86,995 shares in the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

