ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) to post $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.87. ICON Public reported earnings per share of $2.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year earnings of $11.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.59 to $11.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $13.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.51 to $14.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ICLR shares. Barclays cut their price target on ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut ICON Public from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $687,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.33. 633,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,648. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.29, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $199.01 and a twelve month high of $313.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.28.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

