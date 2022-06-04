Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Immatics had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 10.97%.
Shares of IMTX stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $7.99. The company had a trading volume of 206,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,805. The firm has a market cap of $502.65 million, a P/E ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.34. Immatics has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $16.30.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Immatics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.
Immatics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Immatics (IMTX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.