Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Immatics had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 10.97%.

Shares of IMTX stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $7.99. The company had a trading volume of 206,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,805. The firm has a market cap of $502.65 million, a P/E ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.34. Immatics has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $16.30.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Immatics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immatics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Immatics by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Immatics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immatics in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Immatics by 161.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

