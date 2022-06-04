Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR – Get Rating) were up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 124.80 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 124.20 ($1.57). Approximately 1,232,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 699,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119 ($1.51).

IHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.77) price objective on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT in a report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Impact Healthcare REIT from GBX 125 ($1.58) to GBX 135 ($1.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.13, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 123.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 118.78. The company has a market capitalization of £479.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of GBX 1.64 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Impact Healthcare REIT’s previous dividend of $1.60. Impact Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.68%.

About Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR)

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

