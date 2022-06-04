Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,250 at Berenberg Bank

Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,350 ($17.08) to GBX 1,250 ($15.81) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON:IPX opened at GBX 730 ($9.24) on Wednesday. Impax Asset Management Group has a 52 week low of GBX 649.58 ($8.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,508 ($19.08). The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £967.96 million and a PE ratio of 24.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 835.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,051.91.

Get Impax Asset Management Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Impax Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

In other news, insider Ian Simm sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 904 ($11.44), for a total transaction of £19,888 ($25,161.94).

Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.