Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $356,131.00

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001848 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded up 32.1% against the dollar. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a market capitalization of $35.47 million and approximately $356,131.00 worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,368.91 or 0.04588429 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.16 or 0.00442971 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00031569 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Profile

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Trading

