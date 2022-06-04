Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €28.00 ($30.11) to €27.00 ($29.03) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €25.50 ($27.42) target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €23.00 ($24.73) to €21.00 ($22.58) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €31.50 ($33.87) to €27.00 ($29.03) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €24.50 ($26.34) to €23.50 ($25.27) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

OTCMKTS IDEXY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.90. The company had a trading volume of 611,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,095. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $13.50. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Industria de Diseño Textil ( OTCMKTS:IDEXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.1807 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Industria de Diseño Textil’s payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

About Industria de Diseño Textil (Get Rating)

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.