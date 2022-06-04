Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Ingersoll Rand from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.77.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

NYSE:IR opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $62.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.48.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 53.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,545,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,451,000 after purchasing an additional 539,523 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 22.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,918,000 after purchasing an additional 119,778 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 22.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 10.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 431,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,955,000 after purchasing an additional 40,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand (Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.