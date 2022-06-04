Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $92.49 and last traded at $93.17. Approximately 2,855 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 401,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.92.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INGR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.88 and a 200 day moving average of $91.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 6,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

