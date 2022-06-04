Insider Buying: Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) CEO Buys $60,600.00 in Stock

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $60,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,231,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,852,575.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPX opened at $3.10 on Friday. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CMPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPX. Consonance Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,165,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,340,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,438,000. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,487,000. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

