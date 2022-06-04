Insider Buying: Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) CFO Purchases $74,987.00 in Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) CFO Michael Kaseta acquired 18,700 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $74,987.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,079.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ LQDA opened at $4.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56. Liquidia Co. has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $277.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.35.
Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the fourth quarter worth $1,127,000. Eversept Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,447,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after buying an additional 518,849 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 85.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 119,600 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 17.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the first quarter worth $57,000. 27.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Liquidia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liquidia (LQDA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.