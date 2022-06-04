Insider Selling: A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Sells $142,230.85 in Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 1,835 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $142,230.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 292,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,709,577.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AMRK opened at $74.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.46. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a one year low of $42.20 and a one year high of $89.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of -0.45.

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, June 7th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, June 7th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 7th.

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $1.10. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A-Mark Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 97,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $672,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,888,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

