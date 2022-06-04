Insider Selling: Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Sells $20,850.40 in Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 670 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $20,850.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,763 shares in the company, valued at $3,322,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE BXMT opened at $30.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.18. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.23.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 54.55%. The company had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.13% of the company’s stock.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
