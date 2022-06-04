Insider Selling: Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Sells $20,850.40 in Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 670 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $20,850.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,763 shares in the company, valued at $3,322,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE BXMT opened at $30.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.18. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 54.55%. The company had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

