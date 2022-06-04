Insider Selling: Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Major Shareholder Sells 2,156,391 Shares of Stock

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 2,156,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $39,656,030.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,717,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,944,365.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of CWK stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $23.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $22.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.81.
About Cushman & Wakefield (Get Rating)
Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.
