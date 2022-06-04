Insider Selling: Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) EVP Sells $319,561.92 in Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $319,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,586.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DAL opened at $38.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.29. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.55) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.47.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 790.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.